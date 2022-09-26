Dagestan Anti-Mobilization Protests Rage for Second Day

Hundreds of people in the republic of Dagestan protested against President Vladimir Putin’s “partial” mobilization for the war in Ukraine for the second day in a row, local media reported on Monday.

Police officers detained around 20 protesters in the North Caucasus region’s capital of Makhachkala after a mass brawl between protesters and police, according to the Kavkaz.Realii news website.

The latest detentions come after Russian police arrested more than 100 people in Dagestan over the weekend, according to OVD-Info, an independent police monitoring group.

“Obviously, the protests in Makhachkala were prepared and controlled from abroad,” regional leader Sergei Melikov claimed Monday without giving evidence.