Russia Says Captured Two Villages in East Ukraine

Russia said Sunday that its forces had captured two frontline villages in Ukraine, Andriivka in the eastern Luhansk region and Pishchane in the northeast Kharkiv region.

The two villages are less than 20 kilometers from each other on a section of the frontline where Moscow has made grinding advances in recent weeks.

Russian army units "liberated" the settlements of Andriivka and Pishchane "as well as occupied more favorable lines and positions," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Andriivka, a village of less than 20 people, was one of the last settlements in the eastern Luhansk region that Kyiv still controlled and had been a key target for Moscow.

Pishchane has also been in the Kremlin's sights because its capture could pave the way for Russia to reach the Oskil river that lies about 10 kilometres away, according to the Institute for the Study of War.