Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine’s Izyum Kills 5, Injures Dozens More

A Russian missile fired Tuesday on the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum killed at least five people and wounded nearly 40 others, Ukrainian regional authorities said.

"According to initial reports, the occupiers used a ballistic missile. Four people were killed," Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram, adding that five people had been hospitalized. He said a residential building was hit in the attack.

In a later update, Syniehubov said another body had been recovered from the rubble, raising the death toll to five people, while another 38 people were reported wounded.

Izyum, which had a pre-war population of around 45,000, was occupied for several months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Ukraine liberated the city in September 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the attack that it was "impossible to reconcile with this cruelty" and urged Kyiv's Western allies to put pressure on Moscow to end the war.