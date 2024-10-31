3 Killed, 35 Wounded in Russian Strike on Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Two children were among three killed in a Russian airstrike on an apartment building in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, with dozens more injured, the local governor said Thursday.

A guided aerial bomb — a powerful weapon used widely by Russia — hit a building in the city on Wednesday evening, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The attack killed at least three people, including two boys aged 12 and 15, as well as a man. Another 35 people were wounded, Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

"The body of a 15-year-old boy with no signs of life was pulled from the rubble of the destroyed part of the nine-story building," Syniehubov said.

Rescuers struggled to remove the body of the boy, who lived with his grandparents on the first floor of the building, after several floors collapsed, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said.

AFP journalists at the scene saw rescuers searching through debris of the damaged apartment building, whose facade had partially collapsed.