Student Who Photographed Moscow Enlistment Office Schedule Charged With Terrorism

A Russian university student has been placed in pre-trial detention on charges of undergoing terrorist training after he took a photograph outside of a Moscow military enlistment office, the independent Mediazona news website reported from the courtroom Thursday.

Prosecutors claim that Ibragim Orudzhev, 22, a student at Belgorod State University, “conducted reconnaissance of the area ... with the aim of further arson,” and that he had received weapons and explosives training.

Orudhev’s lawyer Tatyana Okushko said the fourth-year student was going to the neighboring veterinary clinic and stopped to check the enlistment office's working hours because he would soon be required to register there, Mediazona reported.

“He didn’t conduct any reconnaissance, but just wanted to find out the operating hours of the military registration and enlistment office,” she said.