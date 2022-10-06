Poorer Russian Regions Conscripting More Soldiers, Investigation Says

Russian regions experiencing the highest rates of poverty have mobilized the largest share of conscripts to be sent to fight in Ukraine, according to a report published by two teams of independent Russian investigative journalists on Wednesday.

At least 213,200 conscripts from 53 Russian regions have been recruited in the two weeks since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced “partial” mobilization in the country and the military said it planned to call up 300,000 reservists.

Figures for some 32 other Russian regions and republics have not been made available, with authorities in some deeming the information classified.

According to the report by investigative outlet iStories and the war monitoring group Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), 23 of the 26 regions with the highest proportion of recruits have incomes below the national average.

“We see a correlation between the share of mobilized reservists and poverty in the region,” CIT said.