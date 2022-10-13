Russian Authorities Resort to Raiding Hotels to Catch Draft Dodgers

The Russian authorities have resorted to raiding hostels and hotels in search of men who may be eligible for military service as part of the country's "partial" mobilization, according to multiple media reports.

Two Moscow locations of the Travel Inn hostel chain were visited by the police last week, according to a report by broadcaster RTVi, which cited a hostel representative.

At one of the hostels, all guests eligible for military conscription were rounded up and sent to an enlistment center where men with prior military experience had their passports confiscated and were ordered to report back with their belongings the next day, according to the broadcaster.

Similar round ups have been taking place in other Moscow hotels and hostels for at least two weeks, according to information obtained by news outlet VPost.