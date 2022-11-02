At Least 100 Mobilized Russians Die On and Off Battlefield, Analysis Says

At least 100 mobilized Russians have been killed on and off the battlefield since President Vladimir Putin announced his chaotic military call-up last month, according to an analysis of confirmed deaths by independent media published Tuesday.

One in five of the mobilized men were said to have died before deployment due to alcohol, drugs, physical altercations, suicide or accidents.

Independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe said it tracked the data using official statements, including those circulated by media outlets, obituaries and social media posts that were corroborated by the men’s relatives.

A total of 101 names have been confirmed so far, according to the publication.