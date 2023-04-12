Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

In Photos: Russian Military Ramps Up Army Recruitment Drive

The Russian authorities have been ramping up efforts to increase enrollment in the military. Multiple media sources report that the Russian army aims to recruit some 400,000 new recruits to bolster its stagnating invasion of Ukraine.

Since Moscow invaded its neighbor last year, Russian forces have suffered significant casualties, with leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggesting that between 189,500 and 223,000 soldiers have been killed or wounded.

In September, President Vladimir Putin declared a "partial" mobilization of 300,000 reservists to replenish the military's depleted forces. However, ongoing heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine has resulted in further military losses and a shortage of manpower.

In mid-March, recruitment offices throughout Russia began issuing orders to draft-age men, instructing them to update their contact information. The Kremlin described the orders as "standard practice" and stressed that there were currently no plans for a second wave of mobilization.
A volunteer tends to a recruitment stand outside a Moscow park.
Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency
A young woman hands a promotional pamphlet about the army to a police officer.
Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency
A police officer examines a promotional pamphlet for recruitment, the cover of which reads: "Our profession is to defend the motherland."
Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agencymotherland."
A child takes a pamphlet from an army recruitment volunteer.
Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency
A volunteer hands literature promoting professional military service to a middle-aged man.
Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency
A military recruitment stand outside Moscow's famous VDNKh exhibition center.
Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency
A recruitment volunteer hands out an informational pamphlet to a passerby.
Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency
A volunteer mans a recruitment stand outside Moscow's VDNKh exhibition center.
Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency
A young volunteer holds up one of the promotional pamphlets she hands out to people on the street.
Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency
A volunteer hands a man an information pamphlet about contract military service.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
A young man takes a pamphlet about joining the Russian military as a professional soldier.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
A street corner recruitment stand in Moscow.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Read more about: Military , Army , Moscow

More image galleries

Student Soldiers

In Photos: Russian High Schoolers Undergo Basic Military, First Aid Training

Russia added military training to its school curriculum following the invasion of Ukraine in a controversial move.
1 Min read
Church Battle

In Photos: Orthodox Believers, Pro-Ukrainian Protesters Stand Off at Historic Kyiv Monastery

Ukrainian authorities have ordered to evict a group of monks from the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, accusing them of having links to Russia.
1 Min read
growth industry

In Photos: Russia's Pivot to Asia Spurs Boom in Mandarin Classes

The demand for Mandarin classes in Russia has surged as Moscow grows ever closer to Beijing.
1 Min read
Moskalev case

In Photos: Rural Russian Town Shaken by Trial Over Child's Drawing

Yefremov, a town of 37,000 people in Russia's Tula region, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.
1 Min read