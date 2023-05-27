Support The Moscow Times!
Two Killed in Shelling in Russian Border Regions – Officials

By AFP
Telegram/vvgladkov

Shelling in Russian regions bordering Ukraine killed two people on Saturday, regional authorities said. 

The regional governor of Belgorod said there were fresh attacks, a day after dozens of strikes.

"One person was killed. He was a security guard...he was outside at the time of the shelling" in the Shebekino area, Vyacheslav Gladkov said. 

He said others were wounded, including a 15- and 17-year-old. 

Belogorod witnessed an unprecedented two-day incursion from Ukraine this week and Moscow used planes and artillery to push back the attackers. 

In Kursk, another region bordering Ukraine, mortar shelling killed a builder, governor Roman Starovoit said on social media.

Russian authorities also reported a series of incidents involving drones on the Russian territory.

The administrative building of an oil pipeline was damaged in the Pskov region "as a result of an attack by two unmanned aerial vehicles," governor Mikhail Vedernikov said. 

The blast took place in the village of Litvinovo, around 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the Belarusian border.

There were no reported casualties, and an investigation has been launched. 

Unconfirmed reports from Baza, a Russian Telegram outlet with sources in the secret services, said the drones were targeting the Transneft oil pumping station in Pskov.

Baza also reported an attack targeting an oil refinery near Yerokhino, in the western Tver region. 

The Tver region press service said a drone had crashed near Yerokhino without injuring anyone, but did not give any details.

Over the past few weeks, reports of drone attacks in Russia have multiplied, usually in regions bordering Ukraine.

Moscow has blamed Kyiv — and its Western supporters — for the escalating number of attacks and sabotage operations, including on the Kremlin.

Ukraine has denied involvement.

