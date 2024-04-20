Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills Two in Russian Border Region

A Ukrainian drone strike overnight killed two people in Russia's frontier Belgorod region, its governor said early Saturday.

A residential building and a barn in the village of Poroz were "completely burned down", Vyacheslav Gladkov said. Another building was severely damaged.

"As a result of the release of two explosive devices, a private residential building caught fire. Tragically, two civilians died -- a woman who was recovering from a fractured femur, and a man who was caring for her," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

"The son of the deceased managed to run out of the burning house at the last moment."

Earlier, he reported another Ukrainian drone strike on the village of Istobnoye, with no casualties.

The governors of Kursk, Kaluga and Bryansk, all in western Russia, reported strikes on their regions as well.