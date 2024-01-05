Russia's Belgorod Attacked Again After Schools Extend Winter Break

The Russian city of Belgorod was targeted by another round of Ukrainian shelling late Thursday, officials said, hours after some schools in the region were ordered to extend their winter breaks due to the risk of further attacks.

At least two people were injured in the latest shelling, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, as channels on the messaging app Telegram circulated images of damaged cars in the city, which is near the border with Ukraine.

"According to preliminary information, there are two victims. One man has a shrapnel wound on his forearm, the other has a shrapnel wound on his shin," Gladkov said.

"Our air defense systems were active over Belgorod and the Belgorod district — 10 aerial targets were shot down on approach to the city," he added.