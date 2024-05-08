Death Toll From Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russia’s Belgorod Climbs to 8

The death toll from a Ukrainian drone strike on western Russia’s Belgorod region earlier this week has risen to eight people, Russian authorities said Wednesday.

In one of the deadliest recent attacks inside Russia, six people were killed Monday when drones struck two vans and a car near the village of Berezovka, around 7 kilometers from the Ukraine border, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

The agricultural company Agro-Belogorye previously said seven of its workers were killed and 32 others wounded in the strike.

“Another civilian has died from the drone attack in the Borisovsky district on May 6,” Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that a man died at the hospital after being “seriously injured.” He did not specify whether the man was an employee of Agro-Belogorye.