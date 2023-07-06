Kyiv Says 'Tension' Around Zaporizhzhia Plant 'Decreasing'

Ukraine said Thursday that "tension" around the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was "decreasing," after Kyiv and Moscow accused each other this week of plotting provocations at the atomic facility.

"Tension is gradually decreasing," Nataliya Gumenyuk, an army spokeswoman, said, adding that this was thanks to the "powerful work" of Kyiv's military and diplomatic efforts "with our foreign partners, who put pressure" on Russia.

Fears for the safety of the plant, which is Europe's largest, have persisted throughout Russia's invasion.