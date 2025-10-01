Russia Says Situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Under Control

Europe's largest atomic energy plant — which is in a cold shutdown mode — lost power on Sept. 23, the longest of the 10 outages from the grid it has undergone since Russia seized the station following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The UN nuclear watchdog has also sought to quell concerns, saying late Tuesday that the plant faced no imminent danger, as long as backup electricity generators kept working.

"The situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under control," the press service for the Russian operator of the plant said on social media, adding that it had enough fuel to keep backup electricity generators running.

It said radiation levels were normal and that it was in close contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has inspectors based at the plant.

Zelensky had said Tuesday the situation there was "critical" and that one of the backup diesel generators had "malfunctioned."