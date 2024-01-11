Finland Extends Russian Border Closure Over ‘Instrumentalized’ Migration

Finland will extend the closure of its eastern border with Russia until Feb. 11 due to the continued threat of illegal migration that Helsinki blames on Moscow, the Nordic country's Interior Ministry announced Thursday.

The ministry said it has information that migrants from third countries remain on the Russian side of the border, waiting to cross once it reopens.

In a statement announcing the extended closure, Finland’s Interior Ministry said “It is clear that the Russian authorities or other actors have been facilitating instrumentalized migration” and that international criminal groups were also involved.

“Based on information gathered by the authorities, it is very likely that Russia's hybrid influence activities will resume and expand as we saw earlier,” Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said.