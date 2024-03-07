Support The Moscow Times!
In First, Finland Sentences Businessman for Violating Sanctions Against Russia

Updated:
Gabriel Temin. HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA / LEHTIKUVA / hs.fi

A Finnish court on Thursday gave a businessman a nine-month suspended jail sentence for violating EU sanctions against Russia, the first case of its kind in the Nordic country, the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reported

Gabriel Temin, CEO of the Finland-based logistics and warehouse companies Luminor Oy and Siberica Oy, was arrested in September on suspicion of violating EU sanctions.  

On Thursday, the Eastern Uusimaa district court found him guilty of facilitating the export of sanctioned industrial tools, valued at around 4,500 euros ($4,902), from Germany to Russia. 

Though customs declarations filed by Siberica Oy indicated Kazakhstan as the final destination of these shipments, internal data at the company revealed that the goods went to St. Petersburg.

In addition to the suspended sentence, Temin, a French national, was ordered to pay 11,000 euros ($12,025) in damages to the Finnish state.

The prosecution had requested a jail sentence of up to four years, arguing that the businessman had exported more than 3,500 drones and other dual-use military goods to Russia.

But the court said Thursday that, while the goods had passed through Russia, there was not enough evidence to prove they had remained in the country, the Finnish state broadcaster Yle reported

Temin denied all charges against him. 

In September, the U.S. Treasury placed the French-born businessman, as well as his companies Luminor and Siberica Oy, on its sanctions list due to their involvement in shipping “a wide variety of electronics into Russia, including UAV cameras, high-performance optical filters, and lithium batteries.” 

