In First, Finland Sentences Businessman for Violating Sanctions Against Russia

A Finnish court on Thursday gave a businessman a nine-month suspended jail sentence for violating EU sanctions against Russia, the first case of its kind in the Nordic country, the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reported.

Gabriel Temin, CEO of the Finland-based logistics and warehouse companies Luminor Oy and Siberica Oy, was arrested in September on suspicion of violating EU sanctions.

On Thursday, the Eastern Uusimaa district court found him guilty of facilitating the export of sanctioned industrial tools, valued at around 4,500 euros ($4,902), from Germany to Russia.

Though customs declarations filed by Siberica Oy indicated Kazakhstan as the final destination of these shipments, internal data at the company revealed that the goods went to St. Petersburg.