Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Finnish Firms Selling High-Tech Goods to Russian Buyers With Security Service Links – Yle

The Finnish-Russian border. Sergei Grits / AP / TASS

A number of Finland-based companies are exporting high-tech goods to Russian buyers with known links to Moscow's defense industry and intelligence services, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported Monday, citing customs data.

At least 20 companies owned by “people of Russian origin” are either exporting goods directly to Russia or acting as intermediaries between foreign sellers and Russian buyers, according to Yle. 

Nine of the companies’ Russia-based customers have links to the Russian defense industry and intelligence agencies, such as the Federal Security Service (FSB), the report states. 

Yle's report does not specify how many companies in total journalists analyzed.

Customs data shows that the Finland-based companies have exported, among other things, sensors, diesel engines, fuel pumps and transmission equipment.

As Yle notes, similar goods have been found in Russian equipment and weapons destroyed on the battlefield in Ukraine, but the outlet says that it is unclear as to whether Russia's military has used goods exported by the Finland-based companies.

The report does not mention any of the Finland-based companies' names since “they don’t hold significant economic weight and their owners have not been convicted of crimes,” according to Yle. 

However, the name of at least one Russian customer is displayed in two letters of appreciation issued by the FSB's border patrol in annexed Crimea.

The FSB border patrol credits Dieselforce, a St. Petersburg-based shipbuilding and ship repair company under Ukrainian sanctions, for “the timely fulfillment of state contracts on the delivery of goods under EU sanctions.”

In addition to the customs data, which was obtained by an unidentified foreign commercial operator, Yle said it based its report on police investigation files and court documents, as well as a commercial database.

The Finnish companies that agreed to speak with the broadcaster denied having any knowledge that their customers maintain ties with Russia’s defense industry and intelligence agencies.

Read more about: Finland , Sanctions

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

export violation

Finnish Companies Suspected of Smuggling Drones to Russia

Customs authorities said that nearly 3,500 drones are thought to have ended up in Russia as a result of the sanctions-busting scheme.
1 Min read
road restrictions

Finland Follows Baltics, Bans Entry to Russian Vehicles

“We estimate the new rules will significantly reduce traffic on the border between Finland and Russia,” Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said...
2 Min read
frozen funds

Russia Defends Finnish Embassy Bank Account Freeze

"We cannot and will not leave unfriendly actions unanswered," the Kremlin said.
1 Min read
Full Speed Ahead

Russia Approaches Chinese Firms to Revive Soviet-Era Moskvitch Cars – Reports

Moscow’s mayor announced plans to bring back the model after nationalizing the city's Renault-owned car plant.