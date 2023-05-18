Russia Defends Finnish Embassy Bank Account Freeze

The Kremlin confirmed Thursday it had suspended the bank accounts of the Finnish embassy in Moscow as Moscow's ties with Europe deteriorate over the Ukraine conflict.

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto this week said the bank accounts of his country's embassy in Moscow and consulate in St. Petersburg had been frozen at the end of April.

"This is not an initiative on the Russian side. We are reacting to a situation created by the authorities of a number of countries of the collective West, including — to our regret — Finland," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.