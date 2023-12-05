Finnish Companies Suspected of Smuggling Drones to Russia

Two Finnish companies are suspected of having exported drones and other military products worth over three million euros ($3.25 million) to Russia in violation of EU sanctions, Finnish customs authorities said Tuesday.

"There are altogether six criminal suspects, one of whom has been detained since September," the country's customs agency said in a statement.

It said that nearly 3,500 drones are thought to have ended up in Russia as a result.

The products also included microcontrollers, semiconductor devices and defense materials designed for stopping drones, authorities added.