Gorky Moscow Art Theater Director Charged With Bribery – Fontanka

Russian law enforcement authorities have charged the artistic director of two of the country’s most prominent theaters with accepting a bribe, the St. Petersburg-based outlet Fontanka reported Thursday.

The charges against Vladimir Kekhman stem from an investigation into suspected financial misconduct tied to the ongoing restoration of the Gorky Moscow Art Theater, where Kekhman serves as artistic director. The theater is scheduled to reopen in October 2025.

Kekhman also heads the Mikhailovsky Theater in St. Petersburg.

According to Fontanka, authorities also brought bribery charges against Marat Karginov, CEO of the contracting firm RSK-Renaissance, which is overseeing the Gorky Theater restoration.