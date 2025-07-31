Derk Sauer, Moscow Times Founder and Dutch Media Entrepreneur, Dies at 72

Derk Sauer, the Dutch media entrepreneur who founded The Moscow Times, died on Thursday at age 72, his family said in a statement.

He died from injuries sustained in a sailing accident one month ago while on the water with his wife, Ellen Verbeek.

Born in Amsterdam, Sauer spent his youth as a leftist activist before becoming a journalist for Dutch newspapers and broadcasters. In 1989, he and Verbeek moved to Moscow during the final years of the Soviet Union.

In 1992, Sauer launched The Moscow Times as an English-language daily aimed at the growing expat community in post-Soviet Russia. Under his leadership, the paper became a trusted independent source of news for millions of readers inside and outside the country, and helped launch the careers of dozens of prominent journalists.

The same year, Sauer and his business partner Annemarie van Gaal founded Independent Media, which went on to publish the Russian editions of Cosmopolitan, Playboy, FHM, Harper's Bazaar, Good Housekeeping, Esquire and Men's Health.