×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Dostoevsky’s Only Great-Grandson Dmitry Dies at 79

Dmitry Dostoevsky. @spbtoday / YouTube

Dmitry Dostoevsky, the only great-grandson of the Russian novelist and short-story writer Fyodor Dostoevsky, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 79.

Dmitry was the grandson of one of the famed novelist’s four children, also named Fyodor Dostoevsky. Born in April 1945, he led a varied life, working as a diamond cutter, cab driver, electrician and tour guide.

He also appeared in two feature films and a documentary that followed his great-grandfather’s journey through Western Europe. Before retiring, Dmitry operated a tram in St. Petersburg that passed by locations connected to the legendary author.

His death was announced Wednesday on his social media page and by the Dostoevsky Museum in St. Petersburg. The Telegram channel Shot, citing an interview with his son Alexei, reported that he died in his sleep from cardiac arrest after catching a cold.

Dmitry Dostoevsky is survived by his son and grandchildren.

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis  and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday.  Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy
Read more about: Obituary , St. Petersburg

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

A Brotherhood of Bears Flourishes Despite Russia’s Anti-LGBT Agenda

The BEARsBURG society brings together men who reject effeminate stereotypes of queerness for trips to the banya, café meet-ups, walking tours and film...

In Photos: St. Petersburg Grapples With Ice-Covered Streets

Hundreds have been hospitalized after slipping and falling, while some savvy residents have traded their boots for skates.

Angelin Preljocaj’s Unorthodox ‘Swan Lake’ Premieres in St. Petersburg

In this version of the classic ballet, the swan is an expression of the fragility of nature.

Plaque Honoring North Korean Leader Unveiled in Russia's St. Petersburg

A memorial plaque honoring North Korea's former leader Kim-Jong-Il was unveiled during an opening ceremony on Thursday in St. Petersburg, the Interfax...