Dostoevsky’s Only Great-Grandson Dmitry Dies at 79

Dmitry Dostoevsky, the only great-grandson of the Russian novelist and short-story writer Fyodor Dostoevsky, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 79.

Dmitry was the grandson of one of the famed novelist’s four children, also named Fyodor Dostoevsky. Born in April 1945, he led a varied life, working as a diamond cutter, cab driver, electrician and tour guide.

He also appeared in two feature films and a documentary that followed his great-grandfather’s journey through Western Europe. Before retiring, Dmitry operated a tram in St. Petersburg that passed by locations connected to the legendary author.

His death was announced Wednesday on his social media page and by the Dostoevsky Museum in St. Petersburg. The Telegram channel Shot, citing an interview with his son Alexei, reported that he died in his sleep from cardiac arrest after catching a cold.

Dmitry Dostoevsky is survived by his son and grandchildren.