Dostoevsky’s Only Great-Grandson Dmitry Dies at 79

Dmitry Dostoevsky, the only great-grandson of the Russian novelist and short-story writer Fyodor Dostoevsky, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 79.
Dmitry was the grandson of one of the famed novelist’s four children, also named Fyodor Dostoevsky. Born in April 1945, he led a varied life, working as a diamond cutter, cab driver, electrician and tour guide.
He also appeared in two feature films and a documentary that followed his great-grandfather’s journey through Western Europe. Before retiring, Dmitry operated a tram in St. Petersburg that passed by locations connected to the legendary author.
His death was announced Wednesday on his social media page and by the Dostoevsky Museum in St. Petersburg. The Telegram channel Shot, citing an interview with his son Alexei, reported that he died in his sleep from cardiac arrest after catching a cold.
Dmitry Dostoevsky is survived by his son and grandchildren.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.