Russian Man Detained After Assaulting Al Jazeera Reporter

Russian authorities have detained a man in northwestern Russia suspected of assaulting an Al Jazeera reporter live on air last week, the St. Petersburg-based news website Fontanka reported Monday.

Rania Dridi was broadcasting from the former headquarters of Russia’s mercenary outfit Wagner last Thursday when the man accosted her, demanding that she speak Russian during her live report.

Dridi was hospitalized with a concussion after the man struck her in the head and fled the area, Fontanka said.

An unnamed 36-year-old employee of a fruit and vegetable wholesaler was detained in the city of Petrozavodsk, some 300 kilometers northeast of St. Petersburg in connection with the assault, the outlet added Monday.