Court Extends Russian Cafe Bombing Suspect’s Detention

A Moscow court has extended the pre-trial detention of the suspect in a St. Petersburg cafe bombing that killed a prominent pro-war blogger earlier this year, Russian media reported Friday.

Daria Trepova, 26, was detained in April after a bomb planted inside a gilded bust she presented to blogger Vladlen Tatarsky exploded during an event at a St. Petersburg cafe. The blast killed Tatarsky and injured 40 others, sparking calls for revenge among Russia’s pro-war figures.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled to keep Trepova in custody until Dec. 3, according to the Ostorozhno Novosti news channel on the Telegram messaging app.

The hearing on terrorism charges took place behind closed doors due to an ongoing investigation into Trepova’s presumed accomplices, the channel said.