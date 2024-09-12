×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Nikolai Svanidze, Russian Journalist and Ukraine War Critic, Dies Aged 69

Nikolai Svanidze. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Russian journalist Nikolai Svanidze, a veteran television and radio host, died in Moscow at age 69 on Wednesday following a prolonged illness.

Svanidze passed away at his northeast Moscow apartment in the evening, according to the tabloid Moskovsky Komsomolets tabloid, which did not cite specific sources. Baza, a Telegram news channel with ties to Russian security services, claimed pneumonia was the preliminary cause of death.

In recent years, Svanidze, who previously served as a member of Russia’s council on civil society and human rights, had been living with brain ischemia. At one point, he underwent medical treatment in Israel.

Svanidze remained one of the few domestic critics of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine who stayed in the country while avoiding criminal charges under wartime censorship laws.

In November 2022, President Vladimir Putin replaced Svanidze and other members of Russia’s civil society and human rights council with pro-war figures. The council’s former members were expected to raise concerns about the criminalization of war criticism and other sensitive topics during the council’s annual end-of-year meeting with Putin.

Svanidze was dismissed as head of the institute of mass media and advertising at the Russian State University for the Humanities that same year. He was known for hosting political and historical talk shows on state-run television in the mid-1990s and early to mid-2000s.

Read more about: Obituary , Journalists

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ex-Vedomosti Chief Editor Andrei Shmarov Dies at 69

Unconfirmed reports said Shmarov had been hospitalized in Moscow after suffering a stroke and having his ribs fractured.
1 Min read

Russia Places Ukrainian Journalist Gordon on Wanted List

Dmitry Gordon faces charges of spreading “fake news” about the Russian military, public calls for war against Russia and ethnic hatred.

‘I Was Ready for This’: Russian Journalist Who Protested War On-Air Faces New Charges

Marina Ovsyannikova burst onto a live news broadcast to denounce the Ukraine war. She plans to continue opposing it from within Russia.

Journalist's Home Raided Over Five-Year-Old Social Media Posts

The home of a Russian journalist has been raided in connection with songs which she uploaded to her social media profile five years ago, the Gazeta news...