Russia and Syria Signal Closer Ties Amid Uncertainty Over Military Bases

Russia and Syria signaled Thursday that they intend to strengthen ties and review bilateral agreements signed under former President Bashar al-Assad, amid growing questions about the future of Moscow’s military presence in the country.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani appealed for continued Russian support during talks in Moscow, his first official visit to the country since Assad was ousted in a surprise rebel offensive last year. Assad is believed to have fled to Russia following his fall from power.

“Of course, we are interested in having Russia by our side,” al-Shaibani told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russia maintains a naval facility in Tartus and an air base at Hmeimim, its only official military outposts beyond the borders of the former Soviet Union. The two bases, located on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, played a key role in Moscow’s military intervention in support of Assad during the country’s civil war.