Russia Controversy Overshadows OSCE Security Summit

The world's largest regional security group opened its Skopje summit Thursday with Russia and Ukraine's allies in open conflict, rattling the organization that is intended as a forum for East-West blocs.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has been struggling to survive with Russia blocking key decisions, including the group's budget.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's attendance at the Skopje gathering this week sparked a boycott from Ukraine and key allies.

Russia's 21-month-old invasion of Ukraine came in for fierce criticism ahead of Lavrov's speech at the summit.

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine flies in the face of all this organization holds dear," said Bujar Osmani, North Macedonia's foreign affairs minister and OSCE chairman in office, during opening remarks as the summit kicked off.

"The war undermines trust, dialogue, and our capacity to deliver," he added.

Lavrov fired back, saying the OSCE was becoming an "appendage" of the NATO alliance and the European Union.

"The organization, let's face it, is on the edge of a precipice. A simple question arises: does it make sense to invest in its revitalization?" said Lavrov, who immediately left the session after delivering his remarks.

The Russian foreign minister was set to hold a separate press conference on the sidelines of the summit on Friday.