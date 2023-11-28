Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Baltic States to Skip OSCE Meeting Over Lavrov Invite

By AFP
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said Tuesday that their top diplomats will not take part in an upcoming OSCE meeting in the North Macedonian capital Skopje over the decision to invite Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

In a joint statement, the Baltic countries' foreign ministers said Lavrov's planned attendance "risks legitimizing aggressor Russia as a rightful member of our community of free nations," adding that they "decided not to attend" this week's meeting in Skopje.

Lavrov said Monday that North Macedonia, which has joined Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, had agreed to let him attend the annual meeting of the pan-European security body of which Russia is a member.

Russian state media said that Bulgaria, which is an EU member state, informed Moscow it would allow Lavrov's plane to cross its airspace on his way to Skopje.

On Tuesday, Ukraine said it would "boycott" the meeting over Lavrov's invite, and the Baltic states followed suit.

"Lavrov's attendance trivializes the atrocious crimes that Russia continues to commit," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

"Lavrov's place is at a special tribunal, not the OSCE table," he added, explaining the joint move by the Baltic states to skip the meeting.

Last year, OSCE host Poland refused to let Lavrov attend, sparking an angry response from Russia.

Read more about: OSCE , Lavrov

Read more

g20 summit

Russia Denies FM Lavrov Hospitalized in Bali Following Indonesian Claims

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in good health after two health checks at a hospital in Bali, an Indonesian health ministry official said Monday...
NEW RIVALRY

Russia Says U.S. Driving Southeast Asian Militarization

Russia's foreign minister on Sunday accused the United States of driving increased militarization in Southeast Asia, saying that Washington was trying...
ambition accusations

Moscow Says EU Becoming ‘Aggressive, Militant'

"They are rushing to follow in the tracks already laid by NATO," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed.
Lavrov

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this...