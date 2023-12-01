Russian Foreign Minister 'Indifferent' About Future of OSCE

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday expressed indifference over the future of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which this week hel its annual summit in the North Macedonian capital of Skopje.

Created in 1975 as a forum for dialogue between the Eastern and Western blocs, the OSCE faces mounting challenges in its regular functioning as Moscow's invasion has fueled sharp divisions within the organization.

Lavrov, who attended the two-day summit, criticized the organization but also expressed a lack of concern about its future.

"This is the main feeling — indifference. The [OSCE] has already turned itself into something that makes me indifferent to what will happen to it next," the Russian minister told reporters.