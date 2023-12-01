Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Foreign Minister 'Indifferent' About Future of OSCE

By AFP
Updated:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the 30th OSCE Ministerial Meeting in Skopje. Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday expressed indifference over the future of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which this week hel its annual summit in the North Macedonian capital of Skopje.

Created in 1975 as a forum for dialogue between the Eastern and Western blocs, the OSCE faces mounting challenges in its regular functioning as Moscow's invasion has fueled sharp divisions within the organization.

Lavrov, who attended the two-day summit, criticized the organization but also expressed a lack of concern about its future.

"This is the main feeling  indifference. The [OSCE] has already turned itself into something that makes me indifferent to what will happen to it next," the Russian minister told reporters.

At the same time, Moscow's invasion of Ukraine sparked fierce criticism from participants at the Skopje summit this week.

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine flies in the face of all this organization holds dear," said Bujar Osmani, North Macedonia's Foreign Minister and OSCE chairman in office, during opening remarks at the start of the summit.

But Lavrov on Friday said: "I don't care about the results of this OSCE meeting."

In an address on Thursday, the Russian official said that OSCE was becoming an "appendage" of NATO and the EU.

"The organization, let's face it, is on the edge of a precipice. A simple question arises: does it make sense to invest in its revitalization?"

This year's summit in Skopje was boycotted by Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland over Lavrov's attendance, which the latter described as "unacceptable."

Ukraine wants the OSCE to expel Russia, as the Council of Europe has done, warning the body faced a "slow death."

Read more about: Lavrov , OSCE

Read more

north Macedonia

Russia Controversy Overshadows OSCE Security Summit

Ukraine and the Baltic states are boycotting this year's OSCE summit over the Russian foreign minister's attendance at the event.
3 Min read
unwanted guest

Baltic States to Skip OSCE Meeting Over Lavrov Invite

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said that inviting Moscow's Foreign Minister "risks legitimizing aggressor Russia" as a member of OSCE.
1 Min read
shifting objectives

Russia’s Goals in Ukraine No Longer Solely Focused on the East – Lavrov

“If Western countries supply long-range weapons to Ukraine, [these goals] will move even further.”
Lavrov

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this...