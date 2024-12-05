Russian FM Lavrov Warns of New Cold War Turning ‘Hot’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday warned that the new Cold War Moscow blames on the West risks turning into a “hot” East-West conflict., the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

In remarks to an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) council meeting in Malta, RIA Novosti quoted Lavrov as saying that the West was behind a “reincarnation of the Cold War, only now with a much greater risk of a transition to a hot stage.”

This is Lavrov’s first visit to an EU member state since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Lavrov was among scores of senior Russian government officials hit by EU sanctions over the war.

A spokesman for Malta told AFP on Wednesday that while he faces an EU asset freeze, there was no travel ban on Lavrov, and he was invited to “keep some channels of communication open.”

The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Poland and the Czech Republic were filmed walking out of the venue during Lavrov’s speech.

Lavrov also walked out during remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who accused the Russian diplomat of spreading a “tsunami of misinformation.” Blinken and Lavrov were not due to meet face-to-face in Malta.

Founded in 1975 to bolster engagement between the Western and Eastern blocs, the OSCE has 57 members from North America, Europe and Central Asia.

At last year’s ministerial summit in North Macedonia — a potential candidate for EU membership — Lavrov accused the OSCE of becoming an “appendage” of NATO and the EU.