EU Slams Russia's Comparison of West's Ukraine Policy to the Holocaust

The EU on Thursday denounced Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's claim that the West's policy towards Russia over Ukraine resembled Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's planned '"Final Solution" for Europe's Jews.

"Latest comments by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov accusing 'The West' of seeking a 'final solution' for Russia are entirely misplaced, disrespectful and trample on the memory of the six million Jewish people, and other victims, who were systematically murdered in the Holocaust," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"This adds to previous antisemitic remarks of Minister Lavrov."

Borrell said "the Russian regime's manipulation of the truth to justify their illegal war of aggression against Ukraine has reached another unacceptable and despicable low point."

Moscow's top diplomat — whose previous comments on Hitler and Jews led to President Vladimir Putin issuing a rare apology on his behalf last year — made the comparison at his annual press conference on Wednesday.