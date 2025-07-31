In Photos: Deadly Russian Strikes on Kyiv Kill 8
Russian strikes on Kyiv killed at least eight people, including a child, city officials said Thursday.
The drone and missile strikes came despite U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Moscow to make peace by Aug. 8 or face punishing sanctions.
Photos from the aftermath show destroyed residential buildings and rescue workers searching for survivors amid the rubble:
The drone and missile strikes came despite U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Moscow to make peace by Aug. 8 or face punishing sanctions.
Photos from the aftermath show destroyed residential buildings and rescue workers searching for survivors amid the rubble:
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
@V_Zelenskiy_official
@V_Zelenskiy_official
@V_Zelenskiy_official
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
@V_Zelenskiy_official
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine