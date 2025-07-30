Russia Bans Imports of Chinese Trucks Over Alleged Safety Violations

Russian regulators on Wednesday banned the import and sale of trucks from several major Chinese manufacturers, citing what they called a “direct threat” to public health and safety.

The ban targets vehicles produced by Dongfeng, Foton, FAW and Sitrak, according to Rosstandart, the federal agency responsible for enforcing technical regulations and vehicle safety standards.

Inspectors cited issues including poor braking performance and faulty seatbelt mountings. Rosstandart said it has ordered the manufacturers to recall the affected vehicles and halt sales or face fines.

Dealers have reportedly suspended sales of the flagged models and are working on safety compliance plans that must be reviewed and approved by the agency, it said.

The move comes as Russia’s auto industry faces a deepening crisis. Last week, major domestic producers KAMAZ, AvtoVAZ and GAZ announced plans to shift to a four-day workweek amid falling demand.

KAMAZ, a key truck manufacturer based in the republic of Tatarstan, partly blamed its slowdown on what it called the “short-sighted policy of importers” who flooded the market with Chinese vehicles last year.

Russian automakers are expected to push for additional curbs on foreign vehicle imports to shield local production.