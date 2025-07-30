Moldova’s President Accuses Russia of Planning ‘Unprecedented’ Election Interference Campaign

Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Wednesday accused Russia of preparing an “unprecedented” campaign to interfere in the country’s upcoming elections, warning that Moscow is seeking to install pro-Kremlin figures in parliament.

“The Russian Federation wants to control Moldova starting in the fall and is preparing an unprecedented interference in the September elections,” Sandu told reporters, alleging plans for vote buying, illicit cryptocurrency financing and coordinated disinformation campaigns.

Sandu, a staunch critic of the Kremlin and a key proponent of Moldova’s EU accession efforts, has long accused Moscow of trying to destabilize the country. Moldova began formal EU membership talks in June 2024.

She claimed the Kremlin has earmarked up to 100 million euros to support efforts, including cyberattacks, paid protests, manipulation via religious groups and schemes to discredit the electoral process, particularly targeting voters abroad and moderate pro-European voters.