Transnistria Says It Has Less Than a Month of Gas Left

The breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria will run out of gas used for limited cooking and heating in less than a month, authorities warned Wednesday, as a shutdown in Russian supplies plunges the separatist state into crisis.

The tiny self-proclaimed republic bordering Ukraine has been unable to provide heating and hot water to residents since Jan. 1, when Moscow cut off gas supplies to Moldova.

"The country is not only in a state of energy crisis, but also a humanitarian one," the region's deputy prime minister, Sergei Obolonik, was quoted as saying in a statement on a government website.

“The 13 million cubic meters of gas in reserve make it possible to supply some social facilities and other vital infrastructure, as well as multi-story residential buildings for cooking... The resource will be enough for another 24 days from today,” the statement said.

With temperatures dropping below freezing, people have been forced to burn wood or rely on plug-in electric heaters.

The resulting surge in electricity demand has heaped pressure onto the Soviet-era energy grid, prompting authorities to order blackouts to conserve power.

Transnistria’s largest power station switched to burning coal on Jan. 1 but only has enough reserves for 50-52 days of electricity, according to authorities.

Operating the plant at its maximum capacity with coal is “extremely risky” due to its aging equipment, the statement added.

“They tested the generation of 170 megawatts per hour. But constantly working in this mode is fraught with [the possibility of] emergencies, a complete shutdown of the station and a collapse of the energy system,” it said.