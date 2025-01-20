Transnistria Ready to Buy Gas From Moldova, Kremlin-Backed Leader Says

The separatist Moldovan region of Transnistria has agreed to purchase natural gas from Moldovagaz to address its ongoing energy crisis, the region’s Moscow-backed leader Vadim Krasnoselsky said Monday.
Gas supplies to Transnistria were halted on Jan. 1 by Russia’s Gazprom over a $709-million debt dispute with Moldova, leaving 400,000 residents without heating or hot water.
Krasnoselsky, who recently visited Moscow seeking “humanitarian” gas supplies, said Transnistria had accepted Moldova’s offer to provide gas via Moldovagaz.
Transnistria’s energy company, TiraspolTransGaz, informed Moldovagaz of its intent to pay in full, though no timeline was given for when supplies would resume, Krasnoselsky said.
The announcement comes just days after Moldovagaz’s acting head suggested the company would recognize the disputed $709 million debt to Gazprom. Gazprom holds a 50% stake in Moldovagaz, while the Moldovan government owns 35.6% and Transnistria 13%.
Moldova has hinted at plans to nationalize Moldovagaz, citing Russia’s alleged attempts to weaponize energy amid the crisis. Moscow has blamed Moldova and Ukraine for the situation, accusing Kyiv of halting gas transit and Moldova of failing to settle debts.
Chisinau and the EU have countered, pointing to alternative supply routes to Transnistria via the Balkans and accusing Gazprom of exaggerating the debt issue.
The Kremlin said Thursday it was ready to “help” Transnistria but was hampered by a lack of “logistical actions” from Moldova.
Transnistria, which declared independence after the Soviet Union’s collapse, is internationally recognized as part of Moldova but relies on Russian military and financial support. Approximately 1,500 Russian troops remain stationed in the region.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.