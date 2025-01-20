Transnistria Ready to Buy Gas From Moldova, Kremlin-Backed Leader Says

The separatist Moldovan region of Transnistria has agreed to purchase natural gas from Moldovagaz to address its ongoing energy crisis, the region’s Moscow-backed leader Vadim Krasnoselsky said Monday.

Gas supplies to Transnistria were halted on Jan. 1 by Russia’s Gazprom over a $709-million debt dispute with Moldova, leaving 400,000 residents without heating or hot water.

Krasnoselsky, who recently visited Moscow seeking “humanitarian” gas supplies, said Transnistria had accepted Moldova’s offer to provide gas via Moldovagaz.

Transnistria’s energy company, TiraspolTransGaz, informed Moldovagaz of its intent to pay in full, though no timeline was given for when supplies would resume, Krasnoselsky said.