Russian Gas Cut-Off Sparks More Blackouts in Breakaway Moldovan Region

The separatist Moldovan region of Transnistria ordered a second day of rolling blackouts on Saturday, as a shutdown in Russian gas supplies starved the pro-Moscow self-proclaimed state of energy.

The tiny breakaway republic bordering Ukraine has been unable to provide heating and hot water to its residents since Wednesday, when Moscow cut off gas supplies to Moldova over a financial dispute.

"In Transnistria today, January 4, there will be rolling blackouts for three hours," Transnistria's government said on Telegram.

Parts of the separatist region's largest city Tiraspol will again be cut off, as well as smaller towns and villages, it added.