Russia Will Send ‘Humanitarian’ Gas Supplies to Transnistria, Moscow-Backed Leader Says

The head of the Moldovan separatist region of Transnistria announced Wednesday that Russia will restore gas supplies following his visit to Moscow for talks aimed at resolving a weeks-long energy crisis.
Vadim Krasnoselsky, president of the Moscow-backed territory, told reporters he had negotiated with Russian energy officials but did not provide details on when supplies would resume. Moldovan media reported that Krasnoselsky traveled to Russia last week Friday and returned Tuesday.
“Technical details are still being worked out,” Krasnoselsky said, noting that the gas supply would fall under Russia’s “humanitarian and technical assistance” to Transnistria.
The self-proclaimed republic has been unable to provide heating and hot water to residents since Jan. 1, when state energy giant Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Moldova over a financial dispute.
Transnistria’s aging Soviet-era energy grid has resorted to five-hour blackouts to manage demand, leaving residents to rely on wood-burning stoves or electric heaters in freezing temperatures. The energy crisis has led to a near-total shutdown of industrial activity in the region, with tens of thousands of people now without work.
Last Friday, Transnistrian authorities said they were “counting” on Russian assistance to overcome the crisis, claiming Moldova and the European Union had not offered concrete support.
Gazprom halted gas deliveries to Moldova over alleged unpaid debts on the same day that a major gas transit agreement between Moscow and Kyiv ended.
Russia has blamed Moldova and Ukraine for the crisis, accusing Kyiv of “cynically” ending gas transit through its territory and citing Moldova’s outstanding debts.
However, the EU and Moldova have placed responsibility on Russia, with Chisinau accusing Gazprom of exaggerating the debt issue and noting that gas could still reach Transnistria via alternative routes through the Balkans.
Moldova’s pro-EU President Maia Sandu said she was aware of Krasnoselsky’s Moscow visit, citing it as proof her government “is not an impediment to finding a solution.” Moldova has so far avoided a broader energy crisis, securing energy imports from neighboring Romania.
Transnistria, internationally recognized as part of Moldova, declared independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union and has relied on Russian financial and military support ever since. Around 1,500 Russian troops are stationed in the region.
AFP contributed reporting.
