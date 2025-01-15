Russia Will Send ‘Humanitarian’ Gas Supplies to Transnistria, Moscow-Backed Leader Says

The head of the Moldovan separatist region of Transnistria announced Wednesday that Russia will restore gas supplies following his visit to Moscow for talks aimed at resolving a weeks-long energy crisis.

Vadim Krasnoselsky, president of the Moscow-backed territory, told reporters he had negotiated with Russian energy officials but did not provide details on when supplies would resume. Moldovan media reported that Krasnoselsky traveled to Russia last week Friday and returned Tuesday.

“Technical details are still being worked out,” Krasnoselsky said, noting that the gas supply would fall under Russia’s “humanitarian and technical assistance” to Transnistria.

The self-proclaimed republic has been unable to provide heating and hot water to residents since Jan. 1, when state energy giant Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Moldova over a financial dispute.

Transnistria’s aging Soviet-era energy grid has resorted to five-hour blackouts to manage demand, leaving residents to rely on wood-burning stoves or electric heaters in freezing temperatures. The energy crisis has led to a near-total shutdown of industrial activity in the region, with tens of thousands of people now without work.