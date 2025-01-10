Transnistria Appeals to Russia Amid Worsening Energy Crisis

The breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria called on Russia for assistance Friday as it faces an energy crisis after Moscow halted gas shipments last week.

The self-proclaimed republic, which borders Ukraine, has been unable to provide residents with heating or hot water since Jan. 1, when Gazprom cut off gas deliveries to Moldova.

"Over these past days, we have not heard any concrete offers of help from either the European Union, United States or Moldova," Transnistria's Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev said during a parliamentary session, according to local media reports.

"Everyone is counting on there being Russian help with gas supplies, to avoid monstrous humanitarian consequences," he added.

Amid the winter cold, residents have resorted to burning wood or using electric heaters for warmth. This has overwhelmed Transnistria’s Soviet-era energy grid, leading to daily blackouts.