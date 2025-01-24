Protesters in Transnistria Demand Gas Supplies From Moldova Amid Energy Crisis

Protests erupted across Transnistria on Friday, with residents of the Moscow-backed separatist region demanding Moldovan authorities provide gas supplies amid an ongoing energy crisis.
Russia’s Gazprom halted gas supplies to Transnistria on Jan. 1, citing a $709-million debt dispute with Moldova. The Kremlin blamed Moldova and Ukraine for the disruptions, which have left around 400,000 residents without heating or hot water.
Moldova, in turn, accused Russia of orchestrating a humanitarian crisis in the predominantly Russian-speaking region to destabilize the country.
A potential resolution emerged after Transnistria’s Kremlin-backed leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, visited Moscow and reached an agreement to purchase “humanitarian” gas supplies from Moldovagaz. However, the Kremlin claimed logistical issues from Moldova were hampering deliveries.
Protesters in at least three cities called on Moldova to allow Russian gas transit into the region.
“This is simply a genocide of the entire population of Transnistria,” one protester said during an interview with local media.
Demonstrators chanted, “Moldova, let the gas in!” and held signs reading, “No to the genocide of the Transnistrian people!”
Moldova’s government spokesman accused Transnistria’s pro-Russian leadership of organizing the rallies.
As protests continued, Krasnoselsky told Russian state television that Transnistria had only two days’ worth of gas reserves remaining.
Transnistria, which declared independence after the Soviet Union’s collapse, is internationally recognized as part of Moldova but relies on Russian military and financial support. Approximately 1,500 Russian troops remain stationed in the region.
