Protesters in Transnistria Demand Gas Supplies From Moldova Amid Energy Crisis

Protests erupted across Transnistria on Friday, with residents of the Moscow-backed separatist region demanding Moldovan authorities provide gas supplies amid an ongoing energy crisis.

Russia’s Gazprom halted gas supplies to Transnistria on Jan. 1, citing a $709-million debt dispute with Moldova. The Kremlin blamed Moldova and Ukraine for the disruptions, which have left around 400,000 residents without heating or hot water.

Moldova, in turn, accused Russia of orchestrating a humanitarian crisis in the predominantly Russian-speaking region to destabilize the country.

A potential resolution emerged after Transnistria’s Kremlin-backed leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, visited Moscow and reached an agreement to purchase “humanitarian” gas supplies from Moldovagaz. However, the Kremlin claimed logistical issues from Moldova were hampering deliveries.