Takeaways from Trump-Putin Call

In a closely watched phone call Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed on a 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure in the Ukraine war but stopped short of a full truce.

Here is a look at what the U.S. and Russian leaders agreed and where they diverged in their more than 90-minute chat.

Energy grid truce

The main win for Trump as he seeks to broker an end to the fighting was an agreement to halt attacks on the power grid for 30 days.

"Vladimir Putin responded positively to this initiative and immediately gave the Russian military a corresponding command" to halt "strikes on energy infrastructure facilities," said the Kremlin readout of the call.

Immediate peace talks

The leaders also agreed to start negotiations on a maritime ceasefire for the Black Sea and, eventually, a full truce.

"These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East," said the White House readout.