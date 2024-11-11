Germany’s Scholz Says He Plans to Speak With Putin About Ukraine War ‘Soon’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday that he wants to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin “soon” about ending the war in Ukraine.
“Yes, I decided to talk to the president of Russia at the right time. But I'm a responsible politician, I don’t do it alone,” Scholz told the German broadcaster ARD on Sunday.
Scholz spoke with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday, with the German chancellor’s spokesman saying the two discussed working “toward a return to peace in Europe.”
Trump, who had campaigned on ending the conflict in Ukraine before being sworn into office in January, reportedly spoke with Putin on Thursday and urged him not to escalate the war, according to the Washington Post. The Kremlin denied the report.
Scholz previously signaled his willingness to hold talks with Putin. Media reports suggested their phone call might take place ahead of the G20 summit in Brazil, which is scheduled for Nov. 18-19.
However, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Putin was “no longer even prepared” to speak with the chancellor.
Scholz and Putin last spoke in December 2022, when the German chancellor urged the Kremlin leader to withdraw his troops from Ukraine.
Germany has been Ukraine’s second largest military backer behind the United States, providing billions of euros in military and humanitarian support.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.