Germany’s Scholz Says He Plans to Speak With Putin About Ukraine War ‘Soon’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday that he wants to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin “soon” about ending the war in Ukraine.

“Yes, I decided to talk to the president of Russia at the right time. But I'm a responsible politician, I don’t do it alone,” Scholz told the German broadcaster ARD on Sunday.

Scholz spoke with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday, with the German chancellor’s spokesman saying the two discussed working “toward a return to peace in Europe.”

Trump, who had campaigned on ending the conflict in Ukraine before being sworn into office in January, reportedly spoke with Putin on Thursday and urged him not to escalate the war, according to the Washington Post. The Kremlin denied the report.