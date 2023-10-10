Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

European Football Body UEFA Upholds Russian Youth Team Ban

Russian's national youth football team during practice. Kristina Korovnikova / Russian Football Union

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has ruled to keep Russia’s Under-17 team banned from international competitions following backlash from some of the organization's members, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

UEFA and the world football authority FIFA banned Russian clubs and national teams from competitions days after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

Last month, UEFA made a surprise decision to readmit Russia’s Under-17 team this season, arguing that “children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults.”

At least 12 of UEFA’s 55 members balked at the reversal and UEFA’s executive committee itself was split over the decision, according to AP.

“The agenda point [of readmitting Russia’s Under-17 team] was withdrawn as no technical solution to allow Russian teams to play could be found,” UEFA said after an executive committee meeting Tuesday.

As a result, Russia will miss out on the qualifying competition for the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship in Cyprus.

FIFA last week reinstated Russia’s Under-17 girls and boys teams on the condition that they play under the name “Football Union of Russia” as well as without a national flag and anthem.

Read more about: Sports , Football

Read more

fresh start

Karpin Takes Over as Russia Football Manager

Karpin's predecessor was sacked after Russia was eliminated in the group stage of Euro 2020. 
Visa-Free Football

Russia to Welcome Foreign Football Fans Visa-Free for Euro Championships

Football fans attending this summer’s UEFA Euro 2020 championship will be able to enter Russia without a visa.
cosplay on the pitch

Zenit Captain Dzyuba Dresses as Deadpool to Claim 3rd Russian Title

“I’ve had this costume for a while and wanted to indulge myself. I can allow myself to [with] the third championship,” Artyom Dzyuba said.
New Gaffer

Russian Football Union Names Gazprom Neft Executive New President

Dyukov, who was the sole candidate in the election for the RFU presidency, has worked for Gazprom Neft, since 2008. 