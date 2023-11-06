Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Appeals World Olympic Body Suspension

By AFP
The Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland Laurent Gillieron / AFP

Russia's Olympic body on Monday launched an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the sports tribunal said.

The IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on Oct. 12 for violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine's membership after it recognized Olympic regional organizations in illegally annexed Ukrainian territories as its own.

CAS said in its appeal to the Swiss-based court that the Russian Olympic Committee "requests that the Challenged Decision be set aside and that it be reinstated as a [National Olympic Committee] recognized by the IOC, benefitting from all rights and prerogatives granted by the Olympic Charter."

The sport court said the arbitration proceedings had already begun with both parties exchanging written submissions before a panel of arbitrators was created.

"At this time, it is not possible to indicate a time frame for the issuance of the decision," it added.

The CAS decision will be final and binding, although the parties can appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

