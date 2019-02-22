Russian Football Union Names Gazprom Neft Executive New President

By Reuters
Alexander Dyukov Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

The Russian Football Union (RFU) on Friday chose Alexander Dyukov, a senior oil executive, as its new president until 2023, Russian news agencies reported.

Dyukov is the chief executive officer of oil producer Gazprom Neft.

He succeeds Vitaly Mutko, a deputy prime minister and veteran sports official, who became embroiled in allegations around Russia's doping scandal. Mutko resigned as head of the RFU on Dec. 19.

Dyukov's appointment follows several moves to roll back Mutko's formal involvement in Russian sport as the country has faced scrutiny over doping allegations and its role as host of the soccer World Cup last year.

Dyukov served as president of Zenit St. Petersburg football club from 2008 to 2017. Under his tenure, the club won the UEFA Cup and Super Cup, three national titles and two Russian cups, some of the best results in the club's history.

He remains the chairman of Zenit's board of directors but had said he would leave the post if elected as RFU's president.

Dyukov, who was the sole candidate in the election for the RFU presidency, has worked for Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom, since 2008. 

