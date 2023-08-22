Russia Downs 2 Drones Near Moscow

He did not give details on damage or casualties.

"Air defense shot down two attack drones. One in the Krasnogorsk area, the other in the Chastsy area," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that emergency services were responding to the scene.

Russian air defense systems downed two attack drones near Moscow, the city's mayor said on Tuesday.

Video shared on social media purporting to show the aftermath of a strike in Krasnogorsk showed dozens of people gathered outside, while footage released by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency showed debris littering the ground.

The facade and windows of a high-rise apartment building were damaged, as well as a number of cars parked nearby, according to media reports.

Air traffic at Moscow's Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports had been briefly halted, the TASS news agency earlier quoted an aviation service source as saying, but flights were later resumed.

The Russian capital and its surrounding areas have been increasingly targeted by drone attacks as Kyiv pushes on with its counteroffensive in southern Ukraine.