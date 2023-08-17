45K Muscovites Fighting in Ukraine, Mayor Says

Around 45,000 residents of Moscow have been deployed on the frontline in Ukraine, the Russian capital's mayor said late Wednesday.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said some 20,000 Muscovites are serving in the war as mobilized soldiers, while another 20,000 are either contract or volunteer fighters.

The remaining 5,000 are professional soldiers, he added.

Sobyanin’s figures suggest that one out of 12 Russian troops in Ukraine come from Moscow, according to Radio Freedom Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). But the outlet notes that military analysts believe the 40,000 figure is exaggerated.