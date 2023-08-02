'I Feel Calm': Few in Moscow Bat an Eye as Drones Crash Into Capital’s Skyscrapers

Drones targeted the Moscow City business and finance district, a cluster of modern skyscrapers towering over the Russian capital, for the second time in three days Tuesday.

But while Kyiv said the back-to-back incidents were a sign of how the war has come home to Russia a year and a half into its offensive on Ukraine, Muscovites living and working in the district who spoke to The Moscow Times appeared largely unfazed.

"No one is particularly surprised by the attack on Moscow City" after the drone attack on the Kremlin in May and a string of assassinations of prominent pro-war figures on Russian soil, an employee of the state-run bank Sber told The Moscow Times.

“Right now, we're just joking about it. Colleagues say I shouldn't have asked the boss for a desk next to the window.”

A symbol of Putin-era capitalism, Moscow City houses the offices of large corporations and government agencies, as well as expensive apartments rented by businesspeople and celebrities.

The drone damaged the 21st floor of the building that houses three government ministries, as well as state agricultural bank Rosselkhozbank. Local authorities said the drone fell on the building after it was shot down by the city's air defenses. Similarly, two drones crashed into skyscrapers on the night of July 30.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said no one was injured, while emergency services reported that one security guard was injured.

An employee of the majority state-owned bank VTB, whose office is also located in Moscow City, said that she did not think the drone attack “broke the mold."

City residents are used to drones flying over Moscow, she said, noting only that “it's strange that it didn't happen sooner.”

Residents and workers in Moscow City interviewed by The Moscow Times requested anonymity in order to speak freely about potentially sensitive matters.

Drone attacks on the Russian capital, which would have been unheard of one year ago, appear to have become an ordinary occurrence for Muscovites.