Moscow Mayor Says Air Defense Shot Down Drone

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Sunday that Russian air defense had destroyed a drone nearing the capital, which had been rarely targeted throughout the conflict in Ukraine until several attacks this year.

"Today at around 11 am a drone attempted to make a breakthrough toward Moscow. It was destroyed while approaching by air defense forces," Sobyanin said on Telegram.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the Podolsky district in the Moscow region.