Moscow Mayor Says Air Defense Shot Down Drone

By AFP
Aleksander Avilov/Moskva News Agency

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Sunday that Russian air defense had destroyed a drone nearing the capital, which had been rarely targeted throughout the conflict in Ukraine until several attacks this year.

"Today at around 11 am a drone attempted to make a breakthrough toward Moscow. It was destroyed while approaching by air defense forces," Sobyanin said on Telegram. 

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the Podolsky district in the Moscow region.

"There were no casualties or damage," the ministry said.

Temporary restrictions that had been introduced at Moscow's Vnukovo international airport were lifted, Russian-state run news agency RIA Novosti said.

This week drones targeted Moscow, damaging an office block as the capital's main business district was struck twice in a few days.

The Kremlin said on Monday that "all possible measures have been taken to defend civil infrastructure" against Ukrainian strikes.

